    Infinix Smart 5 India Launch Could Happen In Mid-February

    By
    |

    Infinix is a well-known brand for its budget-centric handset. The company introduced the Infinix Smart HD 2021 in the country in December. Now, the company is expected to launch the Smart 5 in the country soon which went official back in August.

    Infinix Smart 5 India Launch Could Happen In Mid-February

     

    A road map video including all the Smart series smartphones shared by the company has revealed the Smart 5 will arrive soon in India. Moreover, MySmartPrice has reported that the launch of the Smart 5 smartphone will take place in mid-February. However, there is no official info on the same. To recall, the Smart 5 costs in Nigeria at NGN 39,500 (roughly Rs. 7,800) for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

    Infinix Smart 5 Features

    As far as specifications are concerned, the Infinix Smart 5 runs the octa-core processor with a 1.8GHz base frequency. Besides onboard storage, the device also supports a microSD slot for additional storage expansion of 256GB. Upfront, it sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution. There is also a V-shaped notch at the top for the selfie camera.

    Software-wise, it runs on Android 10 Go Edition and packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging. In terms of imaging, there is a triple camera setup that includes a 13MP primary camera, two 2MP sensors. The primary supports full HD videos, and you can get an 8MP front camera for selfies and videos. On the connectivity front, the Infinix Smart 5 includes dual-SIM with 4G support, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, GPS, and more.

    Infinix Smart 5 In India

    Considering the price in the Nigerian market, we can expect the smartphone will cost around Rs. 7,000. At this price range, it can be a good competitor to the existing Realme C11 and the Moto G8 Power Lite.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 11:25 [IST]
