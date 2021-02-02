Infinix Smart 5 India Launch Scheduled For February 11: Features, Expected Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix is all set to launch the Smart 5 in India on February 11. The handset was already tipped to arrive in mid-February. Now, the company has revealed the launch date and it will be available on Flipkart. Further, the phone will come in four color variants namely Morandi Green, 6 degrees Purple, Aegean Blue, and Obsidian Black. The Infinix Smart 5 was originally launched globally back in August.

Infinix Smart 5 India Price In India (Expected)

The Infinix Smart 5 will be priced in the country under 8K. However, the exact price is yet to be revealed. To recall, the Smart 5 costs in Nigeria at NGN 39,500 (roughly Rs. 7,800) for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Moreover, the company has mentioned on its social media that more details about the phone will reveal on February 7 on Flipkart.

Infinix Smart 5 Features

In terms of specifications, the Infinix Smart 5 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution and tt also features V-shaped notch at the top. The phone is powered by the octa-core processor with a 1.8GHz base frequency. The chipset is paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. Coming to the software, it runs on Android 10 Go Edition. A 6,000 mAh battery fuels the handset with support for standard 10W charging.

For imaging, the Infinix Smart 5 uses a triple camera setup at the rear with a combination of a 13MP primary camera, two 2MP sensors. Upfront, the handset has an 8MP front camera for selfies and videos. For connectivity, the Infinix Smart 5 supports dual-SIM with 4G support, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, GPS, and more.

