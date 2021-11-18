Meet Infinix Smart 5 Pro, A New Entry-Level Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like Infinix is on a launch spree as the company is taking the wraps off several new smartphones on a timely basis. One of the latest market entrants from the company is the Infinix Smart 5 Pro. It is an entry-level smartphone that adds to the already existing devices in its series - the Smart 5 and Smart 5A.

Infinix Smart 5 Pro Specifications

The Infinix Smart 5 Pro bestows a 6.52-inch LCD TFT FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080p and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The hardware aspects of the smartphone include an octa-core processor teamed up with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. It will arrive with support for a microSD card slot for additional storage space as well. While the processor has not been revealed, it is likely to be a UNISOC SC9863A.

For the imaging aspects, the smartphone from the stable of Infinix includes a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a secondary depth sensor. At the front, there is another 8MP selfie camera sensor that aids in clicking selfies and video calling.

At its rear, the Infinix Smart 5 Pro makes use of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for additional protection. Running Android 11 Go Edition topped with the company's proprietary XOS 7.6 UI, the Infinix Smart 5 Pro is fueled by a massive 6000mAh battery that is accompanied by 18W fast charging support. As per the company, it can deliver up to 67 hours of talk time or a standby time of 88 days on a single charge.

Infinix Smart 5 Pro Price And Availability

The Infinix Smart 5 Pro has been launched in different color options such as Blue, Black, Green and Copper. The device has been unveiled in Bangladesh and is priced at BDT 8,898, which is roughly Rs. 7,600 in India. Given its unveiling, we can expect the Infinix Smart 5 Pro to be launched in India some time in the near future as well. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the latest smartphone from the company. Probably, we can expect the details to be revealed soon.

