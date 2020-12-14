Infinix Smart HD 2021 Price; X1 Android TV Features, Sale Dates Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this month, Infinix revealed that it is all set to take the wraps off a new entry-level smartphone and its first smart Android TV. These upcoming offerings were teased by the e-commerce retailer Flipkart. The retailer listed these devices revealing their launch date officially.

Now, Flipkart has gone a step ahead and revealed the pricing of the smartphone and the sale date and features of the smart TV in India. Let's check out these details below.

Infinix Smart HD 2021, X1 Android TV Sale Dates

As per a previous report, the Infinix Smart HD 2021 is expected to be an entry-level smartphone as it comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. Going by the Flipkart teaser page, this smartphone is listed for Rs. 5,999. It hints that the device will go on sale on December 16 at 12 PM. Given that the specifications and pricing have been revealed already, we can expect the device to be available on Flipkart exclusively.

Besides this, the company is also working on its first Android smart TV dubbed Infinix X1 Android TV. The Flipkart teaser suggests that this smart TV will go on sale in the country on December 18. While its pricing is yet to be revealed, this smart TV is believed to be unveiled on December 14.

What Specs To Expect?

Talking about specifications, the Infinix Smart HD 2021 smartphone bestows a 6.1-inch IPS HD+ display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the device makes use of a 1.2GHz chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space that can be expanded further. The smartphone features a DTS Audio, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, 8MP sensors at the front and rear and a 5000mAh battery. As per a tipster, it will run Android 10 Go Edition. Also, it will arrive in green, blue and dark gray color options.

Detailing about the first Infinix smart TV, it an official video from the company shows that it will come in 32-inch and 43-inch variants. It appears to sport a bezel-less design, Epic 2.0 Picture Engine with HLG and HDR10, TUV Rheinland certification for blue light reduction and EyeCare Technology among others.

Furthermore, the smart Android TV will have 24W speakers, Dolby Audio, Android TV certification with inbuilt Google Assistant and Chromecast, support for OTT apps such as Netflix, HBO Now, and more and use a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek SoC with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage space.

