Infinix to launch 4 smartphones and a smartwatch in H2 of 2019

After launching S4, Infinix, a premium smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings is now planning to launch four more smartphones in 2019. While speaking to us, Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India said, "We have launched two smartphones so far and now we will launch four more under sub-10k segment."

Next month, in June, the company will be launching one smartphone. However, Anish did not divulge in the specification of the upcoming device. So we will have to wait for that.

"We want to see what are the other opportunities there and now we will bring Smartwatch in the second half of the year," Kapoor informed us.

Interestingly, Infinix has also introduced the X BAND 3, a smart Fitness Band that offers real-time monitoring of variables such as heart rate, BP monitoring, sleep, and activity tracking, Oxygen levels, calorie intake, outdoor running, step counting, etc.

It is the first device to feature a color display in its price category, apart from offering viewers updates on weather, sets Smart task reminders, offers remote-music control, Smart touch key, etc. The device has a battery-life duration of 20 days.

With regards to the security measures the company is taking for the smartphones, Anish said that they are closely working with Google and by the end of this month they will provide over-the-air (OTA) updates to their Smart 3 Plus users.

Just recently, Infinix launched its latest device S4 in India. To recall the details, the newly launched phone comes with a 32MP selfie camera and a 13MP+2MP+8MP Triple Rear Camera with a wide-angle lens and it is currently available in colors of Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple and Space Gray.

It is available in 3+32 GB variants with a 3-in-1 card slot that can support dedicated micro SD card slot up to 256 GB.

On the display front, S4 features 6.21" HD+ drop notch screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio that gives end-to-end access of the screen with 89 percent Screen to body ratio as per the company claims.