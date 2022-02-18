Infinix Zero 5G Goes On Sale In India; Price And Specifications News oi-Megha Rawat

Infinix Zero 5G will be available in India today (February 18). The Infinix phone, which was unveiled earlier this week, is the brand's first to feature a 5G connection. The smartphone also has a brighter display and three back cameras.

The octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and inbuilt storage are also included in the Infinix Zero 5G. It has twin stereo speakers and enables 33W quick charging. The Realme 9 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, and Moto G71 5G are among the phones that compete with the Infinix Zero 5G.

Infinix Zero 5G Features

The Infinix Zero 5G comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ LTPS IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz Touch Sampling rate. A peak brightness of 500 NITS is also included with the display. The MediaTek Density 900 CPU is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the smartphone

It's the first Infinix smartphone to feature the latest LPDDR5 RAM and Ultra-Fast (UFS) 3.1 storage, which can store and transmit huge files quickly. Android 11 is pre-installed on the Infinix Zero 5G.

For the camera, Infinix Zero 5G brings a triple camera setup on the back which comprises of 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP portrait lens, a 2MP depth lens, and quad-LED flashlights. In the camera area, a 13MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom is included. A 16MP selfie camera is located on the front of the phone.

The Infinix Zero 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh high-capacity battery that supports 33W fast charging and TUV Rheinland-certified low-current fast-charging technology.

Infinix Zero 5G Price, Offers And Availability

The single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Infinix Zero 5G costs Rs. 19,999 in India. The phone is available in two colors: Cosmic Black and Skylight Orange, and will go on sale at 12 p.m. (noon) today on Flipkart.

The Infinix Snoker iRocker true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, worth Rs. 999, are included in the sale offers on the Infinix Zero 5G. Customers can also get a Rs. 500 discount if they buy the phone through UPI. Furthermore, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMIs beginning at Rs. 1,667.

Buyers will receive an extra cost of Rs 99 under Flipkart's Smart Upgrade Plan, enabling them to purchase a Zero 5G by paying 70% of the MOP value upfront and the remaining 30% at the end of a year if they intend to keep the phone or consider returning it to Flipkart.

