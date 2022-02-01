Infinix Zero 5G India Launch Date Tipped; Expected Features, Price, And Availability News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix is all set to debut its first-ever 5G-enabled device Zero 5G soon in India. The brand has already started teasing the arrival of the smartphone. However, Infinix is yet to confirm the exact launch date. Recently, renders of the smartphone were leaked online showing its design. Now, the latest development has brought the launch date and a few key specs of the upcoming Zero 5G to light. Let's dive into details.

Infinix Zero 5G India Launch Date Tipped

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Infinix Zero 5G will be announced on February 8 in India. If this appears to be true, we expect the brand will soon share the official launch date. He further confirms the smartphone will come with 13 5G bands support. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage option.

Infinix Zero 5G Features & Design We Know So Far

Starting with the design, the Infinix Zero 5G is tipped to feature a bezel-less display with a punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera sensor. There will be a triple camera setup along with an LED flash at the rear panel. The volume rockers will be on the left edge, while the power button will be placed on the right edge and it will be embedded with the physical fingerprint sensor.

In terms of features, the phone is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor is likely to be paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage which will also support additional storage expansion via a microSD slot. Further, we expect there will be other storage variants as well.

For imaging, the device will include a 48MP main lens which is expected to be accompanied by an ultra-wide lens and telephoto sensor. Other features of the Infinix Zero 5G could include a 16MP selfie camera, a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W charging tech, an audio jack, Type-C port for charging.

Infinix Zero 5G Price In India

The exact pricing of the Infinix Zero 5G is still unknown. However, Infinix's CEO Anish Kapoor confirmed its first 5G-enabled phone will come between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000. Moreover, the phone is expected to come in two color options and go on sale via Flipkart. The upcoming 5G phone from Infinix is also believed to compete with other mid-range 5G devices like the Realme 8s 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Moto G71 5G, and so on.

Previously, Infinix had confirmed it will launch approximately seven smartphones in the first half of 2022. The company will also launch a 55-inch screen-size smart TV and another laptop at the same time which will be aggressively priced.

However, the brand did not reveal the name of the laptop. We expect it might be the Infinix INBook X2 which was recently announced in the international market. The laptop comes in three models, featuring the Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors.

