Infinix Zero 5G Renders, Key Specs Out Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Infinix Zero 5G launch is around the corner. Last month, the CEO of Infinix India, Anish Kapoor confirmed the arrival of their first 5G smartphone in the country. While there is no word regarding the official launch date of this smartphone in India, it has been teased, thereby hinting at its imminent arrival.

Besides the teaser suggesting that it is all set to be launched soon, the renders and key specifications of the Infinix Zero 5G have been revealed. Going by the same, the possible design of the smartphone is also out. Let's take a look at the details regarding the upcoming Infinix smartphone from here.

Infinix Zero 5G Renders Leak

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Infinix Zero 5G renders that have leaked show the design of the smartphone from various angles. The leaked renders hint at the presence of an elevated camera bay, which resembles the Oppo Find X3. Besides, there is a triple-camera setup at comes with a dual-LED flash unit.

The right edge of the smartphone is seen to house volume rockers while the power button is at the left. The renders also show off two colors including - Black and a shade of Brown. Furthermore, the renders show a front that has no bezels. The existing set of leaks shows a center-aligned punch-hole cutout and a narrow chin.

Notably, this is not the first time that the Infinix Zero 5G has been leaked online. We have already seen several reports seeing the leaked renders of the smartphone. Also, we have seen a few images of another upcoming smartphone in the Infinix Zero series.

Infinix Zero 5G Expected Specs

As per the leaks, the Infinix Zero 5G is all set to get the power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and support for 13 5G bands. The upcoming Infinix smartphone is tipped to arrive with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.

The Infinix Zero 5G runs Android 11 topped with Infinix XOS, the company's custom ROM. The imaging aspects of the smartphone are likely to include a 48MP primary camera sensor along with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. A 5000mAh battery is likely to power the smartphone with 33W fast charging support.

