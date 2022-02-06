Infinix Zero 5G India Launch On Feb 14; Dimensity 900, Flipkart Availability Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix is all set to launch the Zero 5G on Feb 14 in India. A dedicated microsite on Flipkart has revealed the launch date of Infinix's first-ever 5G-enabled device. Further, the phone is confirmed to come with 13 5G band support and the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.

Infinix Zero 5G India Launch Date Announced

As per the Flipkart listing, the Infinix Zero 5G is launching on Feb 14 at 12 PM (noon). This means it will go on sale via Flipkart. The device is touted to be the fastest 5G smartphone in the segment.

The Flipkart teaser has also revealed the design of the upcoming Zero 5G. At the front, the phone will have a punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera sensor. And there will be a triple camera system along with an LED flash at the rear panel.

Infinix Zero 5G Features We Know So Far

Coming to the features, the Infinix Zero 5G is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor on the Infinix phone is said to be paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage which will also support additional storage expansion using a dedicated microSD slot.

Moreover, the triple camera system of the smartphone will house a 48MP main lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto sensor. Upfront, it will feature a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. Additionally, the Infinix Zero 5G is likely to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support. For connectivity, there will be an audio jack, a Type-C port for charging, and many more.

Infinix Zero 5G Price In India

Earlier, Infinix's CEO Anish Kapoor confirmed its first 5G-enabled phone will be launched between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 in India. In this range, the smartphone will be a good competitor for the upcoming Tecno Pova 5G. The Tecno smartphone will be launching on Feb 8 and is expected to come under Rs. 20,000. Even it will also be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and will feature a 120Hz display.

