Infinix Zero 8 Announced With Dual Selfie Cameras, 33W Fast Charging And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Infinix Zero 8 has been announced officially in Indonesia after several rumors and leaks. This new offering from the company is the first for the brand in many aspects. Notably, the latest Infinix offering comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display, a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, and a quad-camera setup arranged in a rhombus-shaped module and comprises a 64MP primary sensor.

Infinix Zero 8 Specs

The Infinix Zero 8 is fitted with a massive 6.85-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. There is a cutout at the top left corner of the screen to house two selfie camera sensors - a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary ultra-wide sensor along with EIS. This selfie camera sensor is capable of capturing 4K videos. The company claims that it can capture better shots even in low-light conditions.

The Infinix smartphone features a gradient back that is glossy. The noticeable aspect at the rear panel is the presence of a quad-camera setup at the top center with a four lenses arranged within a rhombus-shaped module as mentioned above. This camera arrangement comprises a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera sensor with 4K video recording and EIS capabilities, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor, and a 2MP fourth low-light sensor.

Under its hood, the Infinix Zero 8 gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. Also, there is a microSD card slot supporting additional storage space. Running Android 10 OS out-of-the-box, this new Infinix smartphone is fueled by a 4500mAh battery with 33W rapid charging support. The other aspects of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, FM radio receiver, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Infinix Zero 8 Price And Availability

The Infinix Zero 8 is priced at IDR 3,799,000 (approx. Rs. 19,000). It is all set to go on sale from August 31 in Indonesia and hit the global markets on September 1. Already, it has been confirmed that the device will be launched in India on September 7 and we can expect it be priced aggressively in the country.

Best Mobiles in India