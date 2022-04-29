How to Install Nothing Launcher On Any Android Phone? News oi-Vivek

As promised, Nothing has officially released the beta version of the Nothing Launched on the Google Play Store. The custom launcher from Nothing gives us a close look at what we can expect from the upcoming Nothing Phone 1.

The first beta of the Nothing Launcher is now available on Google Play Store for free. Users with eligible devices can now download and experience Nothing Launcher on select Android smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones.

How To Install Nothing Launcher?

Open Google Play Store on your Android smartphone and search for Nothing Launcher (Beta). Click on the download button to install the same on an Android smartphone for free. Do note that, even though you can install the Nothing Launcher on most Android smartphones, you won't be able to use it due to incompatibility issues.

Once the download has been completed, go to Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Default Home App and select Nothing Launcher to experience the same on your Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel smartphone. If you are done with it, you can either uninstall the launcher from the Play Store or select the default launcher from the settings menu.

This is not just a skin, as the Nothing Launcher offers Max Icons and Max Folders, that have been customized designed along with Bespoke Clock and weather widgets. The launcher also comes with exclusive wallpaper, and it also includes three custom ringtones.

Nothing Launcher (Beta) Supported Devices

The Nothing Launcher (Beta) is currently compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, the Google Pixel 5 series of smartphones, and the Google Pixel 6 series of smartphones. The company has also confirmed that the Nothing Launcher (Beta) will soon be compatible with OnePlus smartphones.

As the Nothing Launcher is still in the beta stage, it might have some bugs and the company is likely to iron them out in the coming days. if you own any of the aforementioned smartphones, try out the new Nothing launcher. Although I was able to download the Nothing Launcher On the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, I was not able to use it, as the device is yet to be supported.

Watch how to install Nothing Launcher (Beta) and give feedback on Discord. pic.twitter.com/beq1W3G2vo — Nothing (@nothing) April 28, 2022

