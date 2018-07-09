iOS 11.4 users are complaining about the battery draining issue: How to fix it

Most of the software updates are meant to fix some bugs to offer an improved user experience. However, sometimes these updates will introduce new bugs, rather than solving and the iOS 11 seems like a great example for this contest.

According to a number of users on Apple forum, there are more than 33 pages of complaints about the degradation of battery life after installing the update on selected iPhone models. According to users, the battery draining is happening even when the device is in an idle state from the next day of the release of the update.

The issue

The issue has been seen on almost all iPhone models from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone X, which means all iPhones models running on the iOS 11.4 are being suffered by this bug. However, do note that some of the users have also reported that they have not noticed any abnormal battery draining issue after the installation of the iOS 11.4 update.

Several users are also reporting a lot of abnormal behaviors on their smartphone. According to a user, the battery statistics says that the device has consumed 47% of the battery for Wi-Fi Hotspot. In reality, the user has never enabled the Wi-Fi Hotspot on his iPhone.

One more user also noticed the same issue. However, the issue was resolved when he restarted the smartphone. Apple is yet to acknowledge this issue and the company has not given any statement on this bug. This is not the first time an iOS update has disrupted the battery life and Apple has fixed this issue with an incremental software update.

And now, according to many users, the issue is most likely to solve when Apple will release the iOS 12 updates. However, the company will only release the iOS 12 update in September after the launch of the next generation iPhone, which is still in due for two months (September).

How to fix this issue?

According to some users, restarting the smartphone will fix the issue. However, this method is not working for everyone. Wait until Apple releases an incremental update that will fix this bug. Do you own an iPhone and facing battery draining issue? Share your experience in the comment box.

