iOS 12.0.1 released to fix the charge-gate issue on the iPhone XS

Apple recently launched the Apple iPhone XS and the Apple iPhone XS Max, the latest flagship smartphones with the top of the line specifications, premium design and a hefty price tag. However, many users of the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max started to complain about the charging mechanism on these devices.

According to reports, some of the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max did not charge when the device was in idle condition. Users have to wake up the screen to enable charging these devices. People started to call it "charging-gate".

And now, to fix this issue, Apple has released a new software update that fixes the "charging-gate" bug and also improves the overall user experience for the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max users.

iOS 12.0.1 is available for every Apple iPhone or iPad which supports iOS 12 OS. So, this update is also available for the Apple iPhone 5S, Apple iPhone SE, and the Apple iPhone 6. Users who are on iOS 11 can directly update to iOS 12.0.1 using iTunes or Apple App store.

iOS 12.0.1 changelog

Fixes an issue where some iPhone XS devices did not immediately charge when connected to a lighting cable.

Resolves an issue that could cause iPhone XS devices to rejoin a Wi-Fi network at 2.4 GHz, instead of 5.0 GHz

Resolves the original position of the ".?123" keys on the iPad keyboard

Fixes an issue, when subtitle may not appear in some video apps

Addresses an issue where Bluetooth could become unavailable

The iOS 12.0.1 does fix most of the issues found on the Apple iPhones and iPads. Install the iOS 12.0.1, if you own an iPhone or an iPad that supports iOS 12 to fix "charging-gate", Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity issues. As of now, the iOS 12.0.1 is the most stable release from Apple, which happens to solve the major bugs found on the latest iPhones and iPads.