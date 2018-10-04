Apple rolls out iOS 12.1 public beta 2 with 70 new emojis, bug fixes and more

A couple of days back, it has been reported that few Apple iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max users are witnessing issues with the charging of their smartphone. According to users, their iPhone is unable to detect the lightning cable being on the standby mode. In some cases, users need to tap the screen or press the standby button in order to charge the phone. But, without any delay, Apple came up with a fix for the issue. The company is now rolling out the second beta version of iOS 12.1 to fix the issue.

According to MacRumors, the new update didn't only come with the fix it also brings some new features to the smartphone. The new update brings eSim feature which will allow users to get benefits of a secondary SIM on the iPhone without even inserting the second SIM. But, you have to still wait for the new technology because your carrier needs to give support for the eSim technology.

Apart from the eSIM feature, the new beta update will also bring 70 more emojis for the iPhone users. The list of emojis comes with characters with new hairstyles, smiley faces, frozen face, and more. Apple has also added emojis for animals and sports, especially winter sports.

The new update is expected to be rollout soon and if it will not reach you then keep calm because it takes time to reach all the regions. However, if you are not that patient then you can signup for the beta program on Apple's official website. The one who is already a part of the beta programme can simply download the update from the Apple's developer centre.

Let's see when the update will reach to the Apple users and the issues get fixed with the iPhone XS charging. Just to recall, Apple has launch iPhone Xs and Xs Max last month. Both the smartphones come in three storage variants - 64GB, 256GB and 512GB.