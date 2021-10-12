iOS 15.0.2 Is Here With Some Minor Bug Fixes; Should You Install? News oi-Vivek

Apple has finally released the stable version of the iOS 15.0.2 for eligible devices within a week of releasing iOS 15.0.1. With the latest iteration of the iOS 15.0.2, the company has fixed some known bugs, and Apple is also expected to release another major update -- iOS 15.1 in the next few weeks.

Eligible Devices For iOS 15.0.2

If you have an iPhone that supports iOS 15, then you can also install iOS 15.0.2. The update is around 500MB in size and is available for all the modern iPhones launched on or after iPhone 6S.

What's New Here?

Apple has not introduced any new feature with the release of iOS 15.0.2. With this update, the company is fixing some of the bugs caused by the previous software release. According to the official changelog, iOS 15.0.2 will now allow users to delete photos saved from the message when the associated thread/message is deleted.

The iOS 15.0.2 update also fixes the issue that caused the disconnection of MagSafe wallet from Find My iPhone. Similarly, it also fixes an issue where the AirTag was not visible on the Find My iPhone option along with a fix for Apple CarPlay, where, users were not able to disconnect the device during the playback or failed to open the audio files in some cases.

Lastly, the iOS 15.0.2 update also solves an issue, where the device restores or updates failed for some users while using the Finder or iTunes on the Apple iPhone 13 models.

Should You Install iOS 15.0.2?

Most users should install this update. However, if you are not facing any issue with the current build, then you can also wait for a few more days to ensure that the latest release does not break anything important on your iPhone.

As some of the users detected some heating issues and battery drain issues on the iOS 15.0.1 build, Apple might have fixed some issues on the iOS 15.0.2, although the company has not mentioned anything related to heating or the battery life in the changelog. We have installed iOS 15.0.2 on our device and will report if we find any new issues with the latest iteration of iOS 15.

