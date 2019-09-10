iPhone 11 Series India Launch: Sale Starts September 20 With Rs. 10,000 Cashback Via Paytm Mall News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Apple will take the center stage today as it will announce the next generation of iPhones and other products at its annual event. The event will be live-streamed at 10.30 PM IST. We might see the launch of up to three new iPhones alongside iOS 13, and MacBook. Just ahead of the official commencement, we have some information on its Indian pricing and availability. Details are as follows:

Upcoming Apple Products' Online Availability Details:

According to our close sources, the upcoming iPhones will be available starting September 20 in India. The new offerings will be available for purchase via Paytm Mall and users will be able to avail a cashback of Rs. 10,000.

Expected Apple Products At The Annual Conference:

Going by the leaks and rumors, Apple might unveil up to three new iPhones - the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Max, and the iPhone 11R. Apple seems to be following the same strategy as it did with the iPhone X series where it launched a standard, a high-end, and a lite variant.

The company is also expected to launch a new iPad Pro which will be backed by a new chipset and will offer a triple-lens primary camera module borrowed from the iPhone 11 series. We might also see the launch of the latest iOS version, i.e, iOS 13.

As for the iPhone 11 series, it is said to be the first Apple smartphone lineup to offer an ultra-wide-angle camera setup paired with a telephoto sensor. Not only it will be equipped with an extra sensor, but will also offer improved camera functionalities.

The cameras are likely to come with a square design instead of the conventional vertical setup. The remaining aesthetics are said to be similar to the iPhone X series.

