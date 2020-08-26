iPhone 12 Pro Massive Leak: 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Confirmed News oi-Vivek

Apple seems to be finally catching up with its contemporaries in terms of offering the latest features. The latest leak suggests that the iPhone 12 Pro will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. Not just that, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will also be the biggest smartphone that the company has ever made, and here are some more details on the same.

According to a series of posts by the known leakster Jon Prosser, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will come with a massive 6.7-inch display. Though the notch size remains similar to the previous generation (iPhone 11 series) due to the big screen, the notch on the iPhone 12 Pro Max will look smaller.

Similarly, the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max will also carry a LiDAR sensor, which was first introduced this year on the iPad Pro. The FaceID also gets several improvements, where on the iPhone 12 series, it will work even when the phone is kept flat on a table.

Coming to the optics, the camera module on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to be ten percent larger than the iPhone 11 Pro series and is expected to offer more features and better performance. The leak also confirms that the iPhone 12 Pro series of smartphones can natively record 4K video with up to 240fps, which is again a record of its own.

Do note that, these leaks have come from an engineering iPhone 12 Pro samples that are inside a PVT stealth case which is used to protect and hide the final design from leaking. So, if you are planning to upgrade from your previous generation iPhones to the iPhone 12 Pro series, then these smartphones are likely to pack some serious punch in terms of raw hardware and performance.

Best Mobiles in India