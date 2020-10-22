iPhone 12 Uses Snapdragon X55 5G Modem; Is It Fast Enough? News oi-Vivek

Last year Apple and Qualcomm came together to work on 5G networking capabilities, and the iPhone 12 series are the first set of devices from Apple with 5G capability. Though the company has not revealed the name of the 5G modem used, a tear-down video has now revealed that the iPhone 12 series is using the Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon X55 5G modem last year along with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. So, most Android smartphones based on the SD865 processor also come with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem, offering seamless 5G connectivity in select markets.

However, the Snapdragon X60 is the latest flagship 5G modem from Qualcomm with higher download and upload speeds. Coming back to the Snapdragon X55, it is a second-generation 5G modem with support for legacy wireless network technologies like 2G, 3G, and LTE.

The Snapdragon X55 5G modem comes in standalone and non-standalone models with support for 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz technologies. According to Apple, the iPhone 12 can offer up to 4Gbps download speeds, whereas the modem can offer up to 7.5Gbps download speed as per Qualcomm's website.

For the previous generation iPhones, Apple used to use LTE modems from Intel and Qualcomm. This time around, all the iPhone 12 models will be using the 5G modem from Qualcomm, enabling similar networking capabilities.

Besides 5G, the iPhone 12 series of smartphones also offer additional features like Wi-Fi6 for faster download and upload speeds with the Wi-Fi network along with the latest version of Bluetooth for wireless connection of accessories like wireless earphones or speakers.

Though the iPhone 12 series supports a 5G network, you won't be able to use the same in India, as there is no 5G network provider in the country. However, the same iPhones can be used to access 5G in India in the future.

