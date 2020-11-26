iPhone 13 Could Be Completely Port-Free; Apple To Ditch Lighting, Type-C News oi-Vivek

When Apple launched the iPhone 12 series with MagSafe, many suspected that the subsequent iPhone might actually come without a physical port. As of now, the iPhone 12 series includes a lightning port for charging and data syncing, and the iPhone 13 could be the first port-less iPhone, according to Jon Prosser.

Apple Leakster Jon Prosser recently published a YouTube video indicating how at least one of the phones from the iPhone 13 will adapt to fully port-less design. Previously it was speculated that Apple might incorporate a USB Type-C port, similar to the newly launched iPad Air. However, this report suggests otherwise.

As of now, it is unclear if Apple launches a new iPhone along with regular iPhone 13 models to demonstrate the future of iPhones. Hence, that specific model is likely to use an improved MagSafe technology with faster charging without overheating.

Apple is known for making these controversial design decisions, and by making a completely port-less iPhone, starting with the iPhone 13. By removing the lighting port, the company might even pack in a bigger battery pack or even a lounder speaker.

Apple iPhone 13 Launch

The Apple iPhone 13 is due for at least 10 more months. The iPhone 13 series of phones are likely to launch in October/November 2021, and the brand is expected to launch at least four iPhone models with features like 5G support, and might even include a higher refresh rate display.

At first, the bezel-less feature is likely to be limited to the pro model, which is expected to trickle down to all the iPhone models in the next few years. With a port-less iPhone, Apple devices will look futuristic, and the also makes a good revenue with the sale of accessories.

Best Mobiles in India