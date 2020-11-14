iPhone 13 Series To Come With A New Battery Technology News oi-Vivek

Apple reduced the battery size on the iPhone 12 when compared to the iPhone 11 lineup. As the iPhone 12 uses a much efficient processor, it offers a similar battery life even with a smaller battery. It now looks like Apple might further reduce the size of the battery on the iPhone 13.

According to the Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is likely to incorporate new battery technology called soft board batteries, which are expected to offer better battery life in a compact form-factor. These batteries will be supplied by Jialianyi.

When compared to the current battery technology, soft board batteries will have fewer layers, which can store more energy in less storage. When this is combined with the next-generation energy-efficient processor, the iPhone 13 series is expected to be slightly thinner than the iPhone 12 lineup.

Apple iPhone 13 Expected Features

The iPhone 13 is expected to offer improved 5G connectivity. On top of that, the iPhone 13 might also come with a high-refresh-rate display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 13 series of smartphones are likely to be based on the A15 Bionic processor, based on the 5nm process with improved CPU and GPU when compared to the A14 Bionic.

It is also expected to have a smaller notch when compared to the iPhone 12. Some leaks also suggest that the iPhone 13 might also opt for an in-display fingerprint sensor like most of the high-end Android smartphones. Apple might also increase the storage on the base model with 128GB for the non-pro model rather than 64GB.

As per variants, the iPhone 13 is likely to be available in four models just like the iPhone 12 lineup, and they are expected to cost similar to the current iPhone lineup. In India, the iPhone 13 mini is likely to be priced around Rs.70,000 for the base model.

