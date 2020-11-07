Apple iPhone 13 Rumors Out Even Before iPhone 12 Begins Shipping! News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhone 12 series with the newly introduced Mini model has been sweeping headlines much before it launched. Now, the iPhone 12 Mini and the other models are up for pre-orders in India. But much before the shipping begins, rumors about the next iPhone 13 have already surfaced!

Apple iPhone 13: What To Expect

Well known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the next-gen iPhone 13 will also include similar four models, namely the iPhone 12, reports MacRumors. This means we can expect to see an iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max models. Again, the key difference between the models would be the cameras.

Speaking of cameras, Kuo notes that the iPhone 13 smartphones would bring in an f/1.8 ultra-wide-angle lens that would also include an autofocus feature and a six-element lens. Presently, the highest model - the iPhone 12 Pro Max - includes an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with a five-element lens.

For now, nothing else is speculated. The second-generation of the 5G supported iPhone models will certainly have a lot to offer. At least, we can expect a couple of enhancements in several aspects. For now, people are still getting used to the fact the iPhone 12 models will skip the charger out-of-the-box and the idea of the MagSafe charging technology!

Apple iPhone 13 Rumors: Is It Too Early To Discuss?

When it comes to flagship smartphones, nothing is too early to discuss, especially if it's the iPhone. It's been a general tradition to start speculating about the next-gen iPhones as soon as a new one hits the market - and the same can be said about the iPhone 13 models.

That said, let's not forget that pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Mini and the Pro Max models have just begun! The phones haven't even begun shipping yet and people haven't had the chance to experience the first 5G iPhone smartphone yet! Nevertheless, Apple fans will have something to look forward to with improved camera technology on the iPhone 13, even if they need to wait another year for it!

