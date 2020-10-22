Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro India Pre-Orders Begin October 23: Price Offers, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Apple launched four new models from its new iPhone 12 series on October 13. The series includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Now, Apple has confirmed that the shipping of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro in the country will start from October 30. Interested customers can pre-book both phones starting on October 23 at 12 AM.

However, the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-booking from November 6 and will go for sale on November 13. Before choosing your favorite one check all offers, which is detailed here.

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Price And Offers

The iPhone 12 is priced at Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB model and Rs. 84,900 for 128GB model. Lastly, the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 94,900. Coming to the iPhone 12 Pro, it is priced at Rs. 119,900 for 128GB, Rs. 129,900 for the 256GB variant and the 512GB variant it retails for Rs. 149,900.

Customers can get HDFC Bank cashback offers on both phones. The iPhone 12 offers include a Rs. 6,000 cashback on HDFC credit card, while customers can avail of Rs. 5,000 cashback on the iPhone 12 Pro. There are also no-cost EMI options for 6-month on both handsets and HDFC Debit card users can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on both handsets. Notably, both phones will also be available in all the retail stores starting October 30.

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Specifications

Both iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro pack the same 6.1-inch OLED display. However, you get a Super Retina XDR display on the iPhone 12 Pro. Both are powered by the latest A14 Bionic processor and run on iOS 14. For photography, the iPhone 12 has a dual-rear camera setup which includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.4 aperture and another 12MP lens with an f/1.6 aperture OIS and 7P lens.

On the other hand, you get a triple-rear camera set up on the iPhone 12 Pro consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP wide lens, and 12MP telephoto sensor. Lastly, both models come with 5G connectivity.

