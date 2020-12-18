iPhone 13 Could Introduce In-Screen Touch ID; IS FaceID Getting Ditched? News oi-Vivek

Apple seems to be going back to the drawing rooms to replace Face ID with the Touch ID, that too an in-screen one, similar to systems found on phones such as the OnePlus 8 or the Oppo Find X2.

Android smartphone makers have been offering an in-display fingerprint sensor for the last four years, and it looks like Apple is finally adopting the same for their future generations of iPhone. So, goodbye Face ID?

Face ID Vs Touch ID

Apple introduced a fingerprint-based bio authentication system called Touch ID with the iPhone 5S, back in 2013, which democratized the usage of fingerprint sensors on smartphones. However, with the launch of the iPhone X, the company replaced the Touch ID technology with Face ID.

Face ID is a much secure bio authentication system when compared to Touch ID. However, this changed completely when people started to wear a mask in 2020 due to the COVID-19 breakdown. So, each time a person has to unlock the phone she/he has to remove the mask or has to enter a long passcode.

So, in some way, the COVID-19 outbreak made Face ID obsolete. Now, according to the report from Jon Prosser, the iPhone 13 will have an in-display Touch ID system, which is likely to change the overall look and feel of the iPhone.

If Apple incorporates an in-display Touch ID system, they can eliminate the big notch found on the current series of iPhones. This means the iPhone 13 will finally have a complete bezel/notch-free design that we always wanted.

As of now, there is no information if the iPhone 13 will have an optical in-display fingerprint sensor like most Android smartphones or an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor like the Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphones.

