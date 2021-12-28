iPhone 14 Max To Get 120Hz Display, Thanks To LG News oi-Megha Rawat

Apple was said to be substituting the iPhone 14 Mini model with the larger screen Max variant back in September. The move is said to be motivated by the iPhone 12 Mini's weak sales relative to its larger screen counterparts.

Details on the rumoured iPhone 14 Max appeared earlier this month, indicating that the device will most likely have a 60Hz LTPS display due to Samsung being Apple's exclusive provider of 120Hz LTPO displays. However, recent industrial changes indicate that this may no longer be the case.

iPhone 14 Screen Specifications

PhoneArena suggests Apple now has enough wiggle room to include a 120Hz LTPO screen in its iPhone 14 Max models. The announcement comes only days after LG said that it had successfully manufactured 120Hz LTPO display panels and had received a large order from Apple for them. In the past, Apple had to rely solely on Samsung for its 120Hz displays, thus giving the Korean tech giant a stronghold on the market.

Samsung's monopoly has been effectively shattered by LG's entry into the Apple iPhone display supply chain, providing the Cupertino-based business some leeway for negotiations.

The iPhone 14 Max will be the successor to the iPhone 14 Mini and will feature a large 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO display. The screen will be the same size as the one found on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Max, on the other hand, will be a less expensive option with less bells and whistles than the higher-end models.

LG's LTPO Displays

LG won't be able to offer Apple with as many LTPO displays as it did for the iPhone 13 series since the same lines it uses for providing 60Hz LTPS screens to Apple have been retooled for LTPO production.

The slack will ultimately be taken up by Apple's third display supplier, the Chinese from BOE, and LG's LTPO strategy may have been to leave the simpler, lower margin panels for BOE while moving up the Apple display supply chain with the more difficult LTPO technology.

We can estimate the following four iPhone 14 models that Apple may ship in 2022 based on this recent leak on prospective iPhone 14 series screen panel suppliers and their technologies:

6.1.1 "LG and BOE have released the iPhone 14 with a 60Hz notch display.

6.7 points "LG's iPhone 14 Max features a 120Hz notch display.

6.1.1 "Samsung's iPhone 14 Pro features a 120Hz punch-hole display.

6.7 points "Samsung and LG have released the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 120Hz punch-hole display.

Image Source: gizmochina

Best Mobiles in India