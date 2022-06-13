iPhone 14 Series Tipped To Get Major Front Camera Upgrades: What's New? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Apple is expected to announce the next-gen iPhone 14 series sometime in September. The upcoming lineup will include four new models - iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 14 Max. This time, Apple won't be launching the Mini model. Last month, reports suggested the iPhone 14 selfie camera will be one of the biggest upgrades. Now, the latest info has brought more details regarding the iPhone 14 series selfie camera.

iPhone 14 Series Camera Features Tipped

The latest info by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the iPhone 14 series front camera will support auto-focus. The new models are tipped to feature a 6P lens, instead of the 5P lens featured on the previous-gen models.

At the rear panel, the Pro models are said to have a 48MP sensor with OIS support. They will also support 8K video recording. The main lens will be assisted by a pair of 12MP ultrawide and telephoto cameras. The standard variant will have the same 12MP dual-camera setup.

iPhone 14 Series Features We Known So Far

On the front, both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will come with the hole punch and a pill-shaped cutout instead of a notch. Under the hood, both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to get the Apple A15 Bionic chip, the same available on the iPhone 13 series. On the other hand, the Pro models are rumored to have the Apple A16 Bionic chipset.

Moreover, Apple is expected to offer 6GB RAM on all four models of the iPhone 14. For the unaware, the Pro and Pro Max models of the iPhone 13 series only offer 6GB RAM, while the other two models come with up to 4GB RAM.

In terms of display, both the iPhone 14 and the 14 Pro could sport a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Max and the 14 Pro Max will have a larger 6.7-inch display. Since Apple hasn't revealed anything regarding the specs of the upcoming iPhone 14 series. We suggest our readers take it with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for more updates.

