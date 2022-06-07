Just In
Have An iPhone 7? Then No iOS 16 For You
At WWDC22 Apple officially announced the next version of the mobile operating system -- iOS 16. The latest iteration of iOS 16 brings some design changes, including a new lock screen, and the company has also made several changes such as an improved messaging app, haptic feedback for the keyboard, improved spatial audio, and more.
While all these features on the iOS 16 seem to be intriguing, the company also announced that the iOS 16 will only be available for iPhone 8 and above. This means the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus will not receive the iOS 16 update, and the same also applies to iPhone 6S and the iPhone SE.
iOS 15 Was Available For iPhone 6s And iPhone SE
iOS 15 is currently available for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the first-gen iPhone SE. By this standard, Apple should have released iOS 16 for the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus. It now looks like Apple has reduced the software support for the iPhone 7 series by a year, and iOS 15 will be the last major update for the iPhone 7 series of smartphones.
Like always, Apple is expected to release security updates to the iPhone 7 series and the first-gen iPhone in the next few years. However, these iPhones won't get any new feature updates, which is a bummer. The latest iOS 15.5 could be the last major update for the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and the iPhone SE.
iOS 16 Supported iPhones
- Apple iPhone 8
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- Apple iPhone X
- Apple iPhone XS
- Apple iPhone XS Max
- Apple iPhone XR
- Apple iPhone 11
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Apple iPhone 12
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Apple iPhone 13 mini
- Apple iPhone 13
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Apple iPhone SE 2022
Apple Watch Series 3 Won't Get watchOS 9
Apple has also pulled the plug on the Apple Watch Series 3, and the watch won't be getting the watchOS 9 updates. You need to have at least the Apple Watch Series 4 to get the latest watchOS 9 update which seems to have a lot of new features including the four new watch faces.
watchOS 9 Supported Devices
- Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Apple Watch SE
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple Watch Series 7
