iPhone, iPad Displays To Wirelessly Charge Accessories; New Apple Patent Suggests News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple has filed a new patent that could redefine wireless charging. Rumors suggest that Apple has been steadily aiming to create a port-less iPhone with only wireless charging support. The latest patent might be the next step in achieving this dream. The patent suggests iPhone and iPad screens can be used to charge accessories.

Charging Accessories On iPhone Display Explained

Apple has filed a patent with the US Patent & Trademark Office, which could be the future of wireless and reverse charging. The new patent suggests the iPhone and iPad screens may be functional on one section of the display while the other side charges an accessory. This could be anything like the AirPods, Apple Watch, or even the Apple Pencil.

A few aspects of the new Apple "Through-Display Wireless Charging" patent are still unclear. For instance, it's unclear if the charging area of the screen will have any display output while it's being used. This would give more room for users to continue with their routine tasks while the accessories got their fuel.

The new Apple patent would come in handy for any unforeseen circumstances. Running out of juice on your Apple Watch or AirPods is not something anyone would want. Additionally, it's unclear if the new patent paves way for reverse charging another iPhone or Pad. For instance, the technology could help charge an iPhone using an iPad display.

Apple's New Patent: The Future Of Wireless Charging?

The next-gen iPhone 14 series is set to bring in several new features. Latest reports suggest Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot on the upcoming iPhone 14 series, paving the way for only e-SIM cards. Currently, iPhones support a physical SIM and an e-SIM, making it an ideal hybrid model.

Moreover, Apple is also working on removing the lightning cable to charge the iPhone. This would enable all iPhone users to switch to wireless charging, surpassing the need for cables. The new design without SIM and charging ports would give designers more space to work with the latest features like wireless charging.

Currently, it remains unknown when the new patented design will arrive on the iPhone and iPad models. While Android phones already support reverse charging, Apple could up the game with its display-charging technology.

Best Mobiles in India