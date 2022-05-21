iPhone SE 2020 Selling At Rs. 1,000 On Flipkart: But There Is A Catch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iPhone SE 2020 can now be purchased as low as Rs. 1,000 in India. The device was launched in April 2020. If you are planning to buy an iPhone, this can be the perfect time for you. Flipkart is offering a massive discount for the iPhone SE 2020, which brings the price down to Rs. 1,000 but there is a catch for this offer. Let's take a look at how to avail of this offer.

iPhone SE 2020 For Just Rs. 1,000: How To Get

Now, the iPhone SE 2020 is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 30,499 for the base 64GB model on Flipkart. With the exchange offer and additional bank offers, you can get the device at just Rs. 1,000. To avail of this offer, go to Flipkart and search for the iPhone SE 2020 and click on the exchange offer.

iPhone SE 2020 Features

In terms of design, the iPhone SE 2020 has an identical look to the iPhone SE 3, featuring Touch ID button, a thick chin and forehead, and a single rear camera. You get a 4.7-inch display and the A13 Bionic chipset under the hood. The processor is paired with 3GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by a 1,821 mAh battery unit and comes with a 12MP single rear camera with 4K video recording support. Upfront, the iPhone SE 2020 features a 7MP selfie camera sensor.

iPhone SE 2020: Still Worth Buying?

Apple is already selling the iPhone SE 3, so, you might think about whether considering the old model is worth it or not. With the above-mentioned offer, the iPhone SE 2020 can be a great deal. You get the A13 Bionic processor, 4K video recording support, and so on.

Besides, the iPhone SE 2020 has a similar design as the iPhone SE 2022. If you want some upgraded features, can consider the iPhone SE 2022. It has a larger battery and the A15 Bionic processor which also runs Apple 13, series models. The Apple iPhone SE 2022 is currently selling at Rs. 41,900 for the base 64GB model.

