iQOO 3 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Arriving On February 25: Expected Price And Specs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is working on its first 5G enabled gaming smartphone called the iQOO 3 5G. The company has plans to bring the device in India as well as sometimes soon. The device has been making rattles consistently online for quite some time and the leaks have given us a fair idea on its hardware. Now, it seems that the company is all set to bring the smartphone in its home country China.

iQOO 3 5G Official Launch Date

The iQOO 3 5G's official launch date in China is slated for February 25, 2020. This has been revealed by the company itself via a promotional poster on its official Weibo handle. The event is scheduled to begin at 14:30 Hours Chinese time (12 pm IST).

It is worth mentioning that a report from 91Mobiles suggested the same launch date (February 25) of the iQOO 3 in India. This will be the first 5G gaming smartphone that will be introduced for the Indian masses. Also, a recent leak indicated a price tag below Rs. 40,000 in the country. So, it would be interesting to see if the company launches the device simultaneously in the Indian as well as the Chinese market.

iQOO 3 Expected Specs

The iQOO 3 5G recently made it to the benchmarking platform called Geekbench. The device was listed with an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G connectivity and 1.8GHz base frequency. The listing also confirmed Android 10 OS which is expected to be wrapped around FunTouch OS.

The device is expected to launch with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB native storage. Whether or not it will have support for storage expansion is something that remains to be seen. At the rear, it is said to pack four cameras housing a 64MP primary lens. Other sensors on board could be a 13MP periscope lens, a 133MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.

The iQOO 3 is speculated to arrive with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The front panel is likely to offer a 16MP snapper for selfies. A 4,370 mAh battery is said to be the powerhouse of the device.

via

Best Mobiles in India