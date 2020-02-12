Just In
- 3 min ago Microsoft Released Its February 2020 Patch Tuesday
-
- 24 min ago Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days: Offers On Oppo Smartphones
- 40 min ago Xiaomi Mi 10: Punch-Hole Display, Quad Rear Cameras, Colors Tipped By Official Teasers
- 55 min ago Samsung Enhances Gaming Experience In Partnership With Microsoft Xbox For Galaxy S20 Series
Don't Miss
- Sports Harbhajan backs Shubman over Prithvi for 1st Test against New Zealand
- News Introduce Cheetahs, but where will the big cats roam
- Movies Baaghi 3 Song Dus Bahane 2.0: Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor Raise The Heat In This Badass Song
- Automobiles Top Cars At Auto Expo 2020: Here Is Our Pick Of The Top Crowd Pullers From The Expo
- Lifestyle Viral: Online Engagement Ceremony Of This Couple Is Something You Might Have Not Seen
- Finance HUL Stock Rallies 5%, M-Cap Close To Rs. 5 Lakh Crore
- Travel 8 Romantic Things To Do This Valentine's Day In India
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
iQOO 3 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Arriving On February 25: Expected Price And Specs
Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is working on its first 5G enabled gaming smartphone called the iQOO 3 5G. The company has plans to bring the device in India as well as sometimes soon. The device has been making rattles consistently online for quite some time and the leaks have given us a fair idea on its hardware. Now, it seems that the company is all set to bring the smartphone in its home country China.
iQOO 3 5G Official Launch Date
The iQOO 3 5G's official launch date in China is slated for February 25, 2020. This has been revealed by the company itself via a promotional poster on its official Weibo handle. The event is scheduled to begin at 14:30 Hours Chinese time (12 pm IST).
It is worth mentioning that a report from 91Mobiles suggested the same launch date (February 25) of the iQOO 3 in India. This will be the first 5G gaming smartphone that will be introduced for the Indian masses. Also, a recent leak indicated a price tag below Rs. 40,000 in the country. So, it would be interesting to see if the company launches the device simultaneously in the Indian as well as the Chinese market.
iQOO 3 Expected Specs
The iQOO 3 5G recently made it to the benchmarking platform called Geekbench. The device was listed with an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G connectivity and 1.8GHz base frequency. The listing also confirmed Android 10 OS which is expected to be wrapped around FunTouch OS.
The device is expected to launch with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB native storage. Whether or not it will have support for storage expansion is something that remains to be seen. At the rear, it is said to pack four cameras housing a 64MP primary lens. Other sensors on board could be a 13MP periscope lens, a 133MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.
The iQOO 3 is speculated to arrive with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The front panel is likely to offer a 16MP snapper for selfies. A 4,370 mAh battery is said to be the powerhouse of the device.
-
23,999
-
19,870
-
22,990
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,499
-
1,03,900
-
15,580
-
15,999
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,870
-
14,999
-
62,899
-
34,499
-
44,900
-
85,590
-
10,958
-
24,000
-
21,450
-
20,000
-
75,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
69,990