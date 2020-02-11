iQOO Upcoming Smartphone Tipped To Launch Under Rs. 40,000 Price Point: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

iQOO is all set to bring devices in India. The Chinese smartphone company is planning to launch a 4G and 5G variant of a smartphone in the country. After this, the company will become the first one to launch 5G smartphone in India. Now, a new report suggested that the upcoming smartphone will be priced above Rs. 30,000.

iQOO Upcoming Smartphone: Details

The 4G variant is likely to be priced under Rs. 35,000, and the 5G variant will be priced under Rs. 40,000, reports Mobile Indian. However, sources close to the development told GizBot that the price has been not finalized yet. The upcoming smartphones are likely to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Furthermore, the report claims that the company will offer accessories in the box. It includes earphones. The report states that the smartphone will be first available online and later it will be available on stores. It said that its 4G smartphone will come with many features. Besides, the company is focusing on launching a gaming-centric smartphone, which means it will give a tough competition to Asus smartphones.

iQOO To Launch New Smartphone In China

Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch its new smartphone in China. The company is also teasing through its Weibo account. According to the poster, the iQOO 3 5G is expected to have a 3.5mm audio jack. The upcoming smartphone will have quad-camera setup

In fact, the report has spotted on Geekbench which claims that it will have 12GB and octa-core processor. Besides, the report claims it will feature Snapdragon 865. It will run Android 10.

It is worth mentioning that the smartphone will support a 4,410mAh battery along with a 55W rapid charger. On the imaging front, iQOO will come with a quad-camera setup. It includes 64MP main shooter, 13MP, and 2MP sensor. Upfront, the smartphone will have 16MP for selfies.

