    iQOO 5 Pro Live Images Leak: Triple Rear Cameras, Punch-hole Display And More Hinted

    iQOO 5 and its kin iQOO 5 Pro are all set to be unveiled on August 17. While we are a few days ahead of the launch of this smartphone, the leaked live images of the device and its retail box have emerged online. These live images reveal the key design elements of the upcoming smartphone.

    iQOO 5 Pro Live Images Leak: Key Design Details Hinted

     

    A Weibo-based tipster has shared the live images of the iQOO 5 Pro and this shows the front and rear design. From the leaked retail box of the device, it looks like the iQOO 5 Pro will arrive with a textured design. Let's take a look at the other aspects revealed by the live images from below.

    iQOO 5 Pro Details Leak

    The iQOO 5 Pro design hints that the smartphone could feature a triple-camera setup at the rear comprising a periscope zoom lens. The tipster also hints that the smartphone will come with 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom.

    Furthermore, the iQOO 5 Pro appears to flaunt an AMOLED display with curved edges. It is said to have a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the display. The display seems to come with a FHD+ resolution of 1080p and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. From the existing leaks, the upcoming iQOO smartphone is believed to feature the same 6.56-inch curved AMOLED screen that we saw on the Vivo X50 Pro+.

    Under its hood, the iQOO 5 Pro is expected to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC teamed up with LPDDR5 RAM. The other aspects of the device include UFS 3.1 storage space and a 4000mAh battery that is said to come with support for 120W fast-charging technology.

    In a separate report, the iQOO 5 smartphone appears to carry a model number V2024A was spotted on the Geekbench of late. At the same time, the smartphone seems to have 8GB RAM and now recently we saw an upgraded variant with 12GB RAM. It also showed the presence of a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with punch-hole design and support 55W fast-charging.

    Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 13:51 [IST]
