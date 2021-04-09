iQOO 7 Legend Hits AnTuTu Benchmark; Scores Higher Than OnePlus 9 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 5 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Reports of the iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend have been circling the rumor mill for a while. Both smartphones are expected to launch in India pretty soon with several powerful features. Now, the iQOO 7 Legend was spotted at the AnTuTu platform, revealing its scorecard. Turns out, the iQOO 7 Legend could be one of the most powerful smartphones to date.

iQOO 7 Legend AnTuTu Score

The iQOO 7 Legend AnTuTu scores were revealed online, thanks to tipster Mukul Sharma. Here, the iQOO 7 Legend scored 831,200. Going into the details, the smartphone scored 213,884 in CPU and 320,226 in the GPU tests. This places the iQOO 7 Legend as a top scorer among Android smartphones.

Further, the AnTuTu scorecard for the iQOO 7 Legend beats other powerful smartphones like the Asus ROG Phone 5 and the newly launched OnePlus 9 Pro. What's more, the iQOO 7 Legend's scores even beat the Apple A14 Bionic's score, which had earned 660,086 in the AnTuTu benchmarks. The iQOO 7 Legend could be the most powerful smartphone to date.

Exclusive: Here's the iQOO 7 Legend (Indian variant: I2009) AnTuTu scores for you.

Definitely a beast of a smartphone 😍

Feel free to retweet 😉.#iQOO #iQOO7Legend pic.twitter.com/3F2HIIhMdt — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 7, 2021

iQOO 7 Legend: Expected Features

To note, Vivo's sub-brand iQOO released the iQOO 7 series in China. Here, the iQOO 7 Legend debuted as the BMW M Motorsport Edition, which included a BMW-inspired rear design. This also means the specifications on the Legend smartphone will likely be similar. The iQOO 7 Legend is tipped to flaunt a 6.62-inch AMOLED with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone will likely draw power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage. The iQOO 7 Legend will also include a 4,000 mAh dual-cell battery with 120W fast charging support. It is tipped to run the latest Android 11 OS with the custom skin on top.

The cameras on the iQOO 7 Legend are tipped to be a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter. A 16MP selfie camera is also rumored for the smartphone. Rumors suggest the iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend will launch in India this month, which will up the competition with premium devices like OnePlus 9 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, and more.

