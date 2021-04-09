Just In
- 26 min ago Realme C25 Review: Heavy Duty Smartphone
-
- 56 min ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 9; Get Egg Day Banner; Phantom Bear Bundle Today
- 1 hr ago Amazfit Bip U Pro Review: Affordable Smartwatch That Doesn’t Comprise On Looks
- 1 hr ago Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 9, 2021: Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Don't Miss
- News Mamata gets second EC notice in 2 days: This time for central forces comment
- Movies Swara Bhasker Shares Glimpse Of Birthday Celebration; Bestie Sonam Wishes 'May Your Voice Amplify With Time'
- Lifestyle On Swara Bhaskar’s Birthday, Her 3 Stylish Yet Powerful Pantsuits That Gave Major Boss Lady Vibes!
- Finance How To Pay LIC Premium Through Mobile Apps? Google Pay, PhonePE, Paytm
- Sports IPL records: Who has the best economy rate?
- Automobiles Automotive Registrations In March 2021 Decreases By Over 28 Percent Says FADA: Here Are All Details
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In April 2021
- Education Will The Board Exams 2021 Be Cancelled? Here’s What Students Want
iQOO 7 Legend Hits AnTuTu Benchmark; Scores Higher Than OnePlus 9 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 5
Reports of the iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend have been circling the rumor mill for a while. Both smartphones are expected to launch in India pretty soon with several powerful features. Now, the iQOO 7 Legend was spotted at the AnTuTu platform, revealing its scorecard. Turns out, the iQOO 7 Legend could be one of the most powerful smartphones to date.
iQOO 7 Legend AnTuTu Score
The iQOO 7 Legend AnTuTu scores were revealed online, thanks to tipster Mukul Sharma. Here, the iQOO 7 Legend scored 831,200. Going into the details, the smartphone scored 213,884 in CPU and 320,226 in the GPU tests. This places the iQOO 7 Legend as a top scorer among Android smartphones.
Further, the AnTuTu scorecard for the iQOO 7 Legend beats other powerful smartphones like the Asus ROG Phone 5 and the newly launched OnePlus 9 Pro. What's more, the iQOO 7 Legend's scores even beat the Apple A14 Bionic's score, which had earned 660,086 in the AnTuTu benchmarks. The iQOO 7 Legend could be the most powerful smartphone to date.
Exclusive: Here's the iQOO 7 Legend (Indian variant: I2009) AnTuTu scores for you.— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 7, 2021
Definitely a beast of a smartphone 😍
Feel free to retweet 😉.#iQOO #iQOO7Legend pic.twitter.com/3F2HIIhMdt
iQOO 7 Legend: Expected Features
To note, Vivo's sub-brand iQOO released the iQOO 7 series in China. Here, the iQOO 7 Legend debuted as the BMW M Motorsport Edition, which included a BMW-inspired rear design. This also means the specifications on the Legend smartphone will likely be similar. The iQOO 7 Legend is tipped to flaunt a 6.62-inch AMOLED with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the smartphone will likely draw power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage. The iQOO 7 Legend will also include a 4,000 mAh dual-cell battery with 120W fast charging support. It is tipped to run the latest Android 11 OS with the custom skin on top.
The cameras on the iQOO 7 Legend are tipped to be a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter. A 16MP selfie camera is also rumored for the smartphone. Rumors suggest the iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend will launch in India this month, which will up the competition with premium devices like OnePlus 9 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, and more.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
14,080
-
26,795
-
39,071
-
13,690
-
17,855
-
1,11,735
-
18,970
-
24,560
-
33,500
-
16,600