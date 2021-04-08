iQOO 7 Series India Launch Confirmed For April: Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO 7 has been creating a lot of buzz for quite some time now. The company has finally revealed the launch timeline of the handset and it will take place this month. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed. However, we can expect the company to confirm it soon.

You asked for the monster, and it’s coming.



Get ready to experience the best of technology. #ComingSoon #MonsterIsComing #iQOO7Series pic.twitter.com/jWAFm8KCMY — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 8, 2021

The brand took to its twitter handle for the announcement. Besides, the teaser video did not divulge much about the handset. Alongside, the company is also expected to bring another model named the iQOO 7 Legend which is the rebranded version of the iQOO 7 BMW M Motorsport Edition.

Besides, there is also rumor that the iQOO Neo 5 smartphone will also arrive in the country as the phone was recently spotted on the BIS certification. However, it remains to be seen whether the company will launch it separately or alongside the iQOO 7.

iQOO 7 Features

The iQOO 7 was originally launched earlier this year. It comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has the Snapdragon 888 SoC teamed up with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. Software-wise, it runs Android 11 topped with OriginOS for iQOO.

For imaging, you get a triple-camera setup at the rear with a combination of a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP depth sensor. Upfront, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera.

Further, the device is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Other aspects include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual-SIM, and a USB Type-C port. for connectivity.

iQOO 7 Expected India Price

The iQOO 7 price in China starts at 3798 CNY (approx. Rs. 43,100). However, the India price was officially teased last month which suggested that the iQOO 7 will be priced at Rs. 3X,990, which means the phone will fall in India anywhere from Rs. 30,990 to Rs. 39,990. If it turns out to be true, the iQOO 7 will be the most affordable phone with the Snapdragon 888 chipset in India.

