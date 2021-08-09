iQOO 8 Pro Design, Specs Revealed; 2K Curved Display, SD 888 Plus Reaffirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO is ready to launch its new flagship gaming series dubbed iQOO 8. The premium gaming smartphone series will have two models including the iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro. The company itself has revealed several details of the upcoming series. Both smartphones will be the industries first to employ the Samsung's E5 AMOLED display and also the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor.

It is already confirmed these smartphones are set to debut on August 17 in China. The global launch is expected to follow. It seems that the company will itself reveal all the key details of the iQOO 8 series and leave least to imaging. In the latest, the entire design along with the key features of the iQOO 8 Pro has been revealed officially two weeks prior the official launch.

iQOO 8 Pro Official Already Ahead Of August 17 Launch?

The official iQOO 8 Pro images shared by the company reveals two different variants shades of the handset with different textures. One of the variants has the BMW Edition design that includes a white rear panel with blue, red, and white vertical stripes on the extreme right edge.

The upper left of the back panel has the vertical camera setup with dual sensors and an LED flash. The other iQOO 8 Pro variant is seen in black shadw with textured surface. The remaining aspects are similar on both models. The iQOO 8 Pro's curved display is also confirmed officially ahead of the launch.

The curved panel display is complemented by a centrally-aligned punch-hole on top. The device houses the volume and the power key on the right edge. If we speak of the overall design language, the company has not made any major changes from the previous-generation model.

Does iQOO 8 Pro's Hardware Brings Any Major Upgrades Over Its Predecessor?

The iQOO 8 Pro's brings some notable upgrades over the previous-generation models. The Samsung E5 AMOLED LTPO display is one of the major upgrades which we will see with the new-generation iQOO flagship. The panel will have 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The latest teaser poster by the brand also re-confirms the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. This has been tipped by several sources and the brand itself now. The device will come with 12GB RAM and will have 4GB extended RAM as well. Only the camera specifications are under the wraps. A 120W fast charging support has also been revealed by the brand.

Both display and the processors are new-generation and upgraded keeping in mind the requirements of modern flahgship consumers. Besides, the iQOO 8 series is amongst the first to bring the overclocked Snapdragon 888 Plus processor to the table. If only the camera sepcs are revealed, the entire spec-sheet would be out officially even before the August 17 launch.

