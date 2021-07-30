iQOO 8 Pro Live Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Punch-Hole Display, Camera Designs Revealed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

iQOO is gearing for its next flagship launch, namely the iQOO 8 series. The iQOO 8 series will be debuting on August 4 and the company has begun to officially tease the new gaming series. A new leak claims to have the live images of the iQOO 8 Pro, which reveals the display and the rear panel.

iQOO 8 Pro Live Images Leaked

The alleged live images of the iQOO 8 Pro appeared on Weibo, where one can spot the iQOO branding. The images reveal the display of the upcoming flagship with a tiny punch-hole cutout in the center. Previous reports had revealed a 2K E5 display with an AMOLED 10-bit panel.

Further, the upcoming iQOO 8 series is said to make use of LTPO technology for variable refresh rates that will switch between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the content. Moving on, the leaked images also reveal the rear design of the iQOO 8 Pro. One can spot the rectangular housing for the rear cameras.

Additionally, the iQOO 8 Pro will include the volume controls and the power button on the right side. The speaker grilles and the type-C charging port are situated at the bottom. As expected, there is no audio jack on this flagship. Plus, there's an iQOO branding at the rear panel, something we've seen on most devices.

iQOO 8 Pro Launch: What To Expect?

As mentioned, the iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro will debut on August 4. The smartphones are said to draw power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage. The Pro model will reportedly include 4GB virtual RAM support, which would make it the first of its kind on smartphones.

Under the hood, the iQOO 8 Pro is said to pack a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. However, the camera department on either iQOO 8 or the Pro model is still under wraps. A triple-camera setup was rumored but never confirmed. As the launch is set for the coming week, we can expect more official teasers and posters soon.

(via)

Best Mobiles in India