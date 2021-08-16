iQOO 8 Series Massive Leak Leaves Nothing To Imagination; Everything You Should Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO is gaining all the attention with its upcoming Iqoo 8 series which is slated for the August 17 launch. The iQOO 8 and the iQOO Pro are the two variants that will be launching tomorrow in China as the company's new-generation gaming flagships. Just a day ahead of the launch, the iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro full-spec sheet has surfaced that corroborates with the official teasers and leaves nothing to imagine.

iQOO 8, iQOO 8 Pro Full Specifications Out Ahead Of The Launch

The iQOO 8 series full features ahead of the August 17 launch have been leaked on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The listing has been first spotted by Mukul Sharma. The leaked spec-sheet re-affirms both variants will have some identical features such as processor and software. However, there will be slight differences in the features.

Starting with the similarities, both iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ processor. The company had revealed this information itself via teasers previously. The latest leak mentions 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage configuration and 12GB RAM+ 512GB storage option.

However, the configuration listed above is said to be of the Pro model. The standard model will at least have an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Another common feature will be Android 11 OS.

The display panel used on both iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro will also be the same, o.e, Samsung E5 AMOLED display with 10-bit color. The display specifications will be slightly different. The standard iQOO 8 will have an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels.

The iQOO 8 Pro's display will offer a higher 1440 x 3200 pixels resolution. The refresh rate will be the same on both units, i.e., 120Hz. The camera specifications will also be slightly different. The vanilla iQOO 8 will have a 48MP main camera accompanied by a pair of 13MP sensors.

On the other hand, the iQOO 8 Pro will have a 50MP main sensor paired up with a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 16MP sensor. Lastly, the iQOO 8 is confirmed with a 4,350 mAh battery, while the iQOO 8 Pro with a bigger 4,500 mAh battery. The company has already confirmed 120W fast charging which this leak has also revealed.

