iQOO 8 Pro's Fresh Teaser Confirms 50MP Triple Camera; How Powerful Is The Setup? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It's just a few weeks remaining for the iQOO 8 series launch. The iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro will be debuting in China on August 17 and as the new generation flagship gaming phones. The company has shared several teasers revealing all specifications both these devices will offer.

The last teaser by the brand confirmed the design and some other hardware specifications such as processor, display, and fast charging speeds. Now, the band has shared the camera samples of the device which confirms this handset to be a complete package.

iQOO 8 Pro Camera Hardware Makes It A Complete Package?

The iQOO 8 Pro latest teaser shared by the company shows the camera samples clicked by its triple-rear camera setup. We had received abundant details related to the iQOO 8 Pro's specifications.

However, the camera details have been limited all this while. The previous teasers and leaks have only revealed the number of sensors and not the exact specifications. The latest teaser confirms a 50MP primary sensor. The secondary sensor will be a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The teaser doesn't reveal the third sensor.

Therefore, it can't be said if it will be a depth pr macro sensor. That said if the camera specifications. These sensors combined surely make up for one of the most capable camera setups on a premium smartphone. The camera samples were shared to show the high-resolution output which the iQOO 8 Pro camera can offer.

The image is with a dark background and the details are super crisp. This is an indication that the device will also have a good low-light performance. Besides, the 50MP primary sensor is said to come with Vivo's VIS five-axis stabilization feature.

This is an important feature that will allow the cameras to capture a high level of detailing even with moving objects or low-stabilized shots. As the subtitle suggests, the iQOO 8 Pro's camera hardware makes it a complete package.

That's because the remaining aspects offered by the device will also be top-of-the-line. Be it the overclocked Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, a Samsung E5 AMOLED display with curved edges and 2K resolution, and 120W fast charging supported battery. With all these features in place, the iQOO 8 Pro will be one of the most powerful premium smartphones in the modern market.

Best Mobiles in India