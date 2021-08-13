iQOO 8 Geekbench Scores Revealed Ahead Of August 17 Launch; Other Features You Should Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO is just a few days away from the launch of the iQOO 8 series. The flagship series is confirmed to be offering two models, i.e, the iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro. The brand has shared several teasers hinting at the features which both flagships will bring to the table. One of the variants has listed visited Geekbench ahead of the August 17 launch confirming the final test run.

iQOO 8 Geekbench Scores Revealed

The iQOO 8 variant that marked its presence at the Geekbench database has the Vivo V2141A model number. It hasn't been mentioned if it's the standard or the Pro variant. The processor listed also doesn't clear this confusion.

That's because the chipset revealed by the Geekbench website is the octa-core Qualcomm processor with a 3.0GHz clock speed. The official teasers shared all this while suggests the company would be using this overclocked version of the standard Snapdragon 888 processor to power both vanilla iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro.

The processor will be paired with Adreno 660 processor. The Geekbench database also confirms the 8GB RAM option. This is not the only RAM configuration with which the iQOO 8 or the iQOO 8 Pro will be launched. Both variants are said to be available with up to 12GB RAM.

Also, an additional 4GB virtual RAM support is what the new lineup is said to offer. The storage configurations are not revealed by the Geekbencg database, but the leaks have tipped up to 256GB native storage capacity.

The only other information shared by the Geekbench database is the benchmark scores. In the single-core test, this iQOO 8 variant has scored 1133 points, while in the multi-core test it logged 3696 points.

iQOO 8 Series Specifications; What All We Know

The official teasers have already revealed all the key features which the standard and the Pro model will offer. Both devices will be the world's first to feature Samsung's E5 LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution. While the standard model will have flat edges, the Pro variant will come with curved edges.

The brand has also teased a power camera setup that the Pro variant will offer. The triple-lens camera setup will comprise a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 16MP sensor. The camera will come with Vivo's VIS five-axis stabilisation feature. We are also expecting 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging support.

