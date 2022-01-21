Just In
iQoo 9 Pro Indian Variant Visits Geekbench; Price, Specifications Tipped
Geekbench has purportedly discovered the iQoo 9 Pro Indian variant, indicating that the phone would be released in India soon. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is listed as the smartphone's processor. The vanilla iQoo 9 and the iQoo 9 Pro were released in China earlier this month by Vivo's sub-brand. According to rumors, the Indian versions of the phones will be slightly different from the ones that debuted in China.
A smartphone with the model number Vivo I2020, believed to be the Indian counterpart of the iQoo 9 Pro, has been standardized on Geekbench, according to a report by MySmartPrice. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is combined with 12GB of RAM, according to the listing. In single-core tests, the purported iQoo phone receives 1,240 points and 3,590 points in multi-core tests.
Furthermore, this handset comes pre-installed with Android 12 and will be topped with the Funtouch OS 12 shell.
According to a recent source, the iQoo 9 and the iQoo 9 Pro models that would be released in India will differ from Chinese variants. Some features/hardware are alleged to have been altered in order to keep smartphone prices low.
The iQoo 9 like the iQoo 8 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, according to tipster Yogesh Brar. The corporation has provided no information in this regard.
iQoo 9 Pro Features
China recently released the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro. The iQoo 9 has a Samsung E5 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is at the heart, with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
The smartphone's triple rear camera arrangement has a 5MP primary sensor, a 13MP wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field-of-view, and a 12MP portrait camera. The phone has a 16MP selfie camera and a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 120W charging. The iQoo 9 Pro smartphone gets the curved 6.78-inch quad-HD+ (3,200 x 1,440 pixels) Samsung E5 10-bit LTPO 2.0 display which has a refresh rate of 120Hz.
It uses the same SoC as the iQoo9 but has a storage capacity of up to 512GB. A 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP wide-angle camera with a 150-degree field-of-view, and a 16MP portrait camera make up the triple camera configuration. The iQoo 9 Pro has a 16MP selfie camera on the front.
iQoo 9 Pro Price
In India, the iQOO 9 Pro 5G is projected to cost Rs. 58,990. The iQOO 9 Pro 5G is expected to be released on April 14, 2022. This is the base edition of the iQOO 9 Pro 5G with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage, which will be available in Legendary Edition, Burning Engine color.
