iQOO 9 SE Tipped To Launch Alongside iQOO 9, 9 Pro In India; Expected Features, Pricing

iQOO launched the iQOO 9 series comprising the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro last month in China. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch these devices in the Indian market. iQOO teased the launch of the upcoming iQOO 9 series during the BGMI event last month. At the same time, a microsite went live on the official site, revealing key features.

Also, the Indian variants are tipped to offer different features compared to their Chinese counterparts. Now, the latest development has confirmed that the brand will bring another model named the iQOO 9 SE alongside the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro in the country.

iQOO 9 SE India Launch Tipped

The latest info by YouTuber Technical Guruji reveals that there will be three models under the iQOO 9 series - the iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9, and the iQOO 9 Pro. He has also shared the features and pricing of the iQOO 9 SE. Let's dive into details.

iQOO 9 SE Expected Features

The iQOO 9 SE is said to be the most affordable device of the iQOO 9 lineup. It is tipped to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. Upfront, the device will sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The phone is expected to feature a triple rear camera system. Apart from this, nothing is known about the upcoming iQOO 9 SE. However, the YouTuber has also revealed that the iQOO 9 SE could start at around Rs. 35,000 in India.

iQOO 9, 9 Pro Features In India

Besides, the YouTuber confirms the features of both the iQOO 9 and the 9 Pro in India. The latter is said to run the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while the standard iQOO 9 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus chip. It is important to note that the Chinese variant of the iQOO 9 also runs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

In terms of display, the iQOO 9 will have a 6.78-inch QHD+ curved E5 AMOLED display, while the iQOO 9 will flaunt a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel. Both devices will support a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For imaging, the iQOO 9 Pro will have a triple camera system at the rear panel housing a 50MP Samsung GN5 main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP sensor. The primary camera will also come with gimbal stabilization support.

On the other hand, the iQOO 9 will ship with a 48MP triple camera system with gimbal stabilization support. Both the standard and the Pro models are likely to pack a 4,700 mAh battery with 120W charging support. Lastly, all three devices are expected to run Android 12 OS.

How About Competition?

The iQOO 9 series devices will be tough competitors for other brands' flagship models such as the recently launched OnePlus 9RT and the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. As far as the launch is concerned, iQOO 9 is yet to confirm the launch date. If rumors are to be believed, the iQOO 9 series will go official this month in India.

