iQOO 9 Series Charging Capacity Revealed In New Leak; Can It Resolve Heating Issues? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo sub-brand iQOO is gearing up to launch its next-gen flagship smartphone series. The new iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro smartphones are tipped to debut in January 2022 in China. Ahead of the launch, its specs and features have been revealed by tipsters. The latest report talks about the phone's battery and charging capabilities.

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro Battery Details

The iQOO 9 series is tipped to pack the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset with its advanced prowess. Under the hood, the upcoming iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro will feature a 4,700 mAh battery, says a Chinese tipster on Weibo. Plus, both phones are tipped to include 120W fast charging support.

The battery of several premium iQOO phones has been under 5,000 mAh capacity. Thanks to iQOO's software enhancements, the phones generally last a day on a single charge, even with intense gaming sessions. However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 reportedly has heating issues.

The newly launched Moto Edge X30 smartphone was the first with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. The new architecture seems to be spiking the heat of the smartphone, a new report says. It remains to be seen if the issue will persist on other phones launching with the same processor, including the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro.

iQOO 9 Series Launch: What To Expect?

The upcoming iQOO 9 series has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. The upcoming iQOO flagships are tipped to flaunt an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. An in-display fingerprint sensor and a second-generation independent display chip are tipped for the phones that will deliver a better visual experience.

The phone's design is tipped to include dual pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons for a better gaming experience. Under the hood, the iQOO 9 series will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB default storage. More importantly, reports suggest the phones will debut with an enhanced heat dissipation system that might resolve their heating issues.

The iQOO 9 Pro is tipped to feature a micro-gimbal PTZ camera that might enhance mobile photography. However, it's unclear if it'll arrive even on the vanilla variant. We'll know more about the iQOO 9 series as the launch approaches.

Best Mobiles in India