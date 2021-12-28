Just In
iQOO 9 Series Spotted On Geekbench; Processor Details, Performance Benchmark Revealed
iQOO 9 series will be arriving in China pretty soon, bringing in the latest flagship from the brand. The new iQOO 9 series was spotted on Geekbench, revealing its processor details. Moreover, the listing has also provided details of its performance and a few other key specifications. To note, the series will include the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro variants.
iQOO 9 Series Spotted On Geekbench
Here, the iQOO 9 series was spotted with the model numbers V2171A and V2172A for the vanilla and Pro models, respectively. The Geekbench listing shows both smartphones were powered by a Qualcomm processor codenamed taro.
The processor on the iQOO 9 series includes four CPU cores working at 1.79GHz, three CPU cores clocked at 2.50GHz, and a prime CPU core working at 3.0GHz. The chipset is coupled with the Adreno 730 graphics. All of these point at the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC that would power the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro models.
Apart from this, the Geekbench listing also revealed 12GB RAM on both iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro with Android 12 OS. We can also expect a lower 8GB RAM model on the phones. More importantly, the Geekbench listing has revealed the scorecard for both phones. Here, the iQOO 9 scored 1233 in the single-core test and 3674 in the multi-core test, whereas the iQOO 9 Pro scored 1277 in the single-core test and 3787 in the multi-core test.
iQOO 9 Series Launch: What To Expect?
The upcoming iQOO 9 series is said to feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 9 is tipped to pack a flat display with an FHD+ resolution whereas the Pro model might include a curved edge screen with Quad HD+ resolution. The phones will also include game-centric features like liquid cooling and additional sensors for gaming.
Both iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro are said to feature a triple-camera setup with the Samsung GN5 50MP primary camera. The series will also include a powerful 4,700 mAh battery paired with 120W fast charging support. The iQOO 9 series will be launching on June 5 in China, revealing its complete specifications.
