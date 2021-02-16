iQOO Neo 5 Expected To Launch In Mid-March; 88W Fast Charging Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO Neo 5, the successor of the iQOO Neo 3, is expected to arrive soon in China. The handset was also spotted on the Google Play Console listing and its leaked images have suggested its design. Besides, the launch timeline and price are tipped by a tipster on Weibo; however, the company is yet to announce the official launch date.

iQOO Neo 5 Expected Price

According to the tipster, the iQOO Neo5 price will start in China for RMB 2,988 (around Rs. 33,775) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, RMB 3,598 (around Rs. 40,600) for the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

iQOO Neo 5 Expected Features

Going by tipster info, the iQOO Neo 5 is expected to get a similar rear panel as the upcoming Redmi K40 series phones. In terms of specifications, it is rumored to sport an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the exact screen size is still under wraps. It is believed to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood which will be coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of native storage.

For software, it might run Android 11 OS with a custom UI. In terms of optics, the handset is likely to get a triple-lens setup at the rear comprising of a Sony IMX598 primary camera of 48MP, a 13MP ultrawide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. For the selfies and videos, the smartphone is said to flaunt a 16MP snapper at the front. Besides, the IQOO 5 Neo might get its fuel from a 4400 mAh battery along with 88W fast charging support.

Additionally, the company is also prepping up to bring few handsets in India. The iQOO 7 is one of them which is said to launch in March and two more handsets are also tipped to launch by end of the April.

