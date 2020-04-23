iQOO Neo 3 5G Gaming Smartphone Officially Announced News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO has extended its gaming smartphone portfolio with the launch of the iQOO Neo 3 in China. The device comes as a 5G device backed with some top of the line features such as the Snapdragon 865 SoC, triple-rear cameras, and a 4,500 mAh battery. One of the major highlights of this handset is its 144Hz display.

Vivo iQOO Full Specifications And Price

The iQOO Neo 3 is launched with 163.71 x 755.55 x 8.93 mm dimensions and 198.1 gms weight. It packs a 6.57-inch LCD display with 2408 x 1080 pixels FHD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ certification. The display features a punch-hole design to accommodate the selfie camera.

The handset sports three cameras on the rear that pack a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens that has 120-degree FoV. The device also has a 2MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture that will take care of the depth effect. To capture selfies ad video calls, a 16MP sensor is packed inside the punch-hole.

The iQOO Neo 3 is powered via the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor that has an integrated modem for 5G connectivity. The device supports dual-mode SA/NSA 5G modes. The processor is accompanied by Adreno 640 GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB onboard storage.

The device is launched with the Android 10 OS and will come pre-installed with a custom iQOO UI skin. Other features include a fingerprint scanner on the side-panel, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mmm headphone jack. Besides, the 5G connectivity, it also supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The handset is packed with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

As for its pricing, the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,698 (approx Rs. 29,000) while the 8GB RAM+ 128GB model is priced at CNY 2,998 (approx Rs. 32,228). There is another 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage model which is priced at CNY 3,298 (Rs. 35,454 approx) and the 12GB RAM+ 128GB storage model which is priced at CNY 3,398 (approx Rs. 36,536).

At an asking price of approx Rs. 29,000, the iQOO Neo 3 one of the few affordable gaming smartphones that are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and are 5G enabled. While we can't yet comment on its actual pricing in India, but we expect the company to introduce it on the lower end of the spectrum. Also, its expected launch date in the country could be tipped soon.

