ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    iQOO Neo 3 5G Gaming Smartphone Officially Announced

    By
    |

    iQOO has extended its gaming smartphone portfolio with the launch of the iQOO Neo 3 in China. The device comes as a 5G device backed with some top of the line features such as the Snapdragon 865 SoC, triple-rear cameras, and a 4,500 mAh battery. One of the major highlights of this handset is its 144Hz display.

    iQOO Neo 3 5G Gaming Smartphone Officially Announced

     

    Vivo iQOO Full Specifications And Price

    The iQOO Neo 3 is launched with 163.71 x 755.55 x 8.93 mm dimensions and 198.1 gms weight. It packs a 6.57-inch LCD display with 2408 x 1080 pixels FHD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ certification. The display features a punch-hole design to accommodate the selfie camera.

    The handset sports three cameras on the rear that pack a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens that has 120-degree FoV. The device also has a 2MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture that will take care of the depth effect. To capture selfies ad video calls, a 16MP sensor is packed inside the punch-hole.

    The iQOO Neo 3 is powered via the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor that has an integrated modem for 5G connectivity. The device supports dual-mode SA/NSA 5G modes. The processor is accompanied by Adreno 640 GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB onboard storage.

    The device is launched with the Android 10 OS and will come pre-installed with a custom iQOO UI skin. Other features include a fingerprint scanner on the side-panel, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mmm headphone jack. Besides, the 5G connectivity, it also supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The handset is packed with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

    As for its pricing, the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,698 (approx Rs. 29,000) while the 8GB RAM+ 128GB model is priced at CNY 2,998 (approx Rs. 32,228). There is another 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage model which is priced at CNY 3,298 (Rs. 35,454 approx) and the 12GB RAM+ 128GB storage model which is priced at CNY 3,398 (approx Rs. 36,536).

     

    At an asking price of approx Rs. 29,000, the iQOO Neo 3 one of the few affordable gaming smartphones that are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and are 5G enabled. While we can't yet comment on its actual pricing in India, but we expect the company to introduce it on the lower end of the spectrum. Also, its expected launch date in the country could be tipped soon.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: iqoo news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 16:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X