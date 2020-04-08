Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC Specifications Leaked; Most Powerful Smartphone Processor? News oi-Vivek

Qualcomm usually launches a speed-binned version of its flagship processor in Q2 every year, offering higher CPU and clock speed to improve the overall performance of the chipset. According to the latest leak, Qualcomm might soon announce the speed binned Snapdragon 865 SoC called the Snapdragon 865+.

The leak also hints towards the possible CPU clock speed of the upcoming flagship smartphone processor. If these numbers are true, then the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ will be the first smartphone processor to offer 3.0GHz+ clock speed.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ CPU Clock Speed

According to the leak, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note20+ will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+, at least in select markets. As per the leak, the CPU will have eight cores with 1 high-performance core that operates at 3.1GHz, 3 mid-range cores with a clock speed of 2.4GHz, and four efficient cores with a frequency of 1.8GHz.

As most of the games perform better with a CPU that runs at a higher frequency, phones based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ are likely to be the best Android games smartphones unless the next Qualcomm chipset comes into the market.

Snapdragon 865+ Vs Snapdragon 865

The prime core on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 runs 2.84GHz, and the Snapdragon 865+ with a primary core running at 3.1GHz, will offer better performance especially on high-end tasks like gaming. The other two CPU clusters on the Snapdragon 865 and the Snapdragon 865+ offers identical CPU clock speeds, with 2.4GHz and 1.8GHz, respectively.

These numbers indicate that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+, even with a higher CPU clock speed will have an identical TDP and we can expect similar battery performance when compared to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 powered smartphone.

Along with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, several upcoming gaming smartphones are likely to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ and we can expect these phones to hit the market by Q3 2020.

