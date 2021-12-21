iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE With Triple Cameras, Rapid Charging Announced: India Launch, Price

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5 SE Price

The iQOO Neo 5 SE is the more affordable phone in the new series. The new phone is available in three models of 8 GB + 128GB, 8 GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. These phones are priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,100), CNY 2,399 (around Rs. 28,500), and CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs. 31,000), respectively.

Similarly, the iQOO Neo 5G is also available in three models, with the base model of 8GB + 128GB, priced at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 32,100). The other two models include an 8GB + 256GB variant and a 12GB + 256GB model, costing CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,500) and CNY 3,199 (around Rs. 38,000).

iQOO Neo 5S Features, Specifications

Going into the details, the iQOO Neo 5S flaunts a 6,56-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display features a center-placed punch-hole cutout that houses the 16MP selfie camera. At the rear, the new iQOO phone features a triple-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera.

Under the hood, the iQOO Neo 5S draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone also includes a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 66W fast charging support. It runs OriginOX Ocean topped on Android 12.

iQOO Neo 5 SE: What Does It Offer?

On the other hand, the iQOO Neo 5SE packs a couple of different features than the iQOO Neo 5S. The new iQOO Neo 5SE flaunts a 6.3-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution and a higher 144Hz refresh rate. Similarly, there's a punch-hole cutout on this phone too that houses the 16MP selfie camera.

At the rear, the iQOO Neo features a similar triple-camera system but with different sensors. The cameras include a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MPultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Under the hood, the iQOO Neo 5SE draws power from the slightly older Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Apart from this, the iQOO Neo 5SE includes a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. It supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, and the usual connectivity options. Plus, this smartphone packs iQOO's signature liquid cooling technology.

iQOO Neo 5S, iQOO Neo 5SE India Availability

Presently, the iQOO Neo 5 series is up for pre-orders in China. The iQOO Neo 5S will open for shipping and purchase on December 24, while the iQOO Neo 5 SE will be available for purchase starting December 28. Presently, the India pricing and availability are still under wraps. At the same time, the company is also gearing up to launch the iQOO 9 series with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.