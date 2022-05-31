iQOO Neo 6 India Launch Today At 12 PM: Where To Watch Livestream Of Event? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

iQOO is all set to launch the latest smartphone for the Indian market, namely the Neo 6. The new iQOO Neo 6 will launch today at 12 PM via a virtual event, which will be live-streamed on the brand's YouTube channel. Here's all you need to know about the iQOO Neo 6, the expected features, price, and other details.

iQOO Neo 6 Launch: Livestream Details

The iQOO Neo 6 launch is set for today, May 31, at 12 PM. The unveiling of the new iQOO smartphone will be live-streamed on the brand's YouTube channel. Fans and interested buyers can watch the smartphone debut with this link. Regular updates are also expected on the iQOO India social media handles.

iQOO Neo 6 Features: What To Expect?

Reports claim the new iQOO Neo 6 is the rebranded iQOO 6 SE with a few tweaks. The upcoming iQOO Neo 6 is tipped to feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. One can expect a punch-hole cutout design, enhanced haptics, and more such features. Plus, the new iQOO phone is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

As a game-centric smartphone, the new iQOO Neo 6 will support HDR10+, 1300 nits of peak brightness, and more. it'll also support an X-linear motor for haptic, includes Dolby Atmos audio, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. We also know that the phone will arrive in Cyber Rage and Dark Nova colors.

Under the hood, the iQOO Neo 6 is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with Android 12 OS with the custom OS on top. The battery capacity is still under wraps but the phone is tipped to include 80W fast charging support. It'll also include iQOO signature liquid cooling support for smooth gaming experiences.

Teaser posters of the iQOO Neo 6 confirm a triple-camera setup at the rear. Reports claim a 64MP primary shooter will arrive on the phone. We can expect the new iQOO Neo 6 price in India to be around Rs. 30,000. The brand might even include inaugural offers for early birds. We'll know more details when the phone debuts today.

