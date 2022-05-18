iQOO Neo 6 India Launch Could Happen On This Date; Rebranded iQOO Neo 6 SE? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO Neo 6 India launch has officially been confirmed. The brand is yet to announce the launch date. However, an Amazon notification has revealed it will be unveiled on May 31 in the country. The iQOO Neo 6 Indian variant will also have a different set of specs compared to the Chinese counterpart. Also, iQOO already confirmed some of the features of the iQOO Neo 6. Let's dive into details.

iQOO Neo 6 India Launch Details

A push notification (reported by MySmartPrice) from Amazon revealed the launch date of the iQOO Neo 6 in India. The brand has confirmed the phone can be purchased via Amazon. A dedicated microsite has also gone live on the e-commerce site and the Amazon iQOO Neo series quiz is giving chance users to get the free iQOO Neo 6 5G smartphone.

iQOO Neo 6 Features In India

The iQOO Neo 6 India variant is confirmed to ship with the Snapdragon 870 chip instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 featured on the Chinese variant. The phone will pack a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 80W FlashCharge which is claimed to take 12 minutes to charge up to 50 percent battery.

Upfront, the iQOO Neo 6 is said to have a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with support for 1,300 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 870 SoC will be paired with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB storage option. Furthermore, the handset will run Android 12 OS and have a triple rear camera system including a 64MP main lens with OIS, an 8MP sensor, and a 2MP camera.

For selfies, the iQOO Neo 6 will come with a 16MP front camera sensor. Also, the iQOO Neo 6 Indian variant is expected to come in Dark Nova and Interstellar color options.

iQOO Neo 6: Rebranded iQOO Neo 6 SE?

Looking at the specs, it seems the iQOO Neo 6 Indian variant is none other than the rebadged iQOO Neo 6 SE. The latter was launched earlier this month in China. It was also spotted on the IMEI database. Additionally, the iQOO Neo 6 is expected to carry a starting price of Rs. 29,000 in India.

