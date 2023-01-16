iQOO Neo 7 India Launch Date Revealed: Features Detailed News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

iQOO has revealed the launch date of its iQOO Neo 7 affordable flagship smartphone in India. The brand took to its social media channels to announce that it will be taking the wraps off its new smartphone on February 16 2023 in the country. The iQOO Neo 7 will be sold exclusively via Amazon and iQOO's website.

The #iQOONeo7 is set to launch on Feb 16th only on @amazonIN. Don’t forget to save the date to be among the first to own it.#iQOO #MostPowerfulSmartphone #AmazonSpecials #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/VPxAUkzmwj — iQOO India (@IqooInd) January 16, 2023

For the unversed, the iQOO Neo 7 is already available in the Chinese market. However, the Indian model could be based on the iQOO Neo 7 SE instead of the Chinese-spec iQOO Neo 7. The iQOO Neo 7 SE made its debut with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC in China in December 2022. So, expect the iQOO Neo 7 to boast similar specs in India.

iQOO Neo 7 India: Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO Neo 7 could sport a flat 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200, which is essentially a refreshed version of the Dimensity 8100 chipset. The device could be equipped with up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the iQOO Neo 7 may be packed with a triple-rear camera setup featuring a 64MP primary shooter with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are expected to be handled by the 16MP front-facing sensor.

The handset could be backed by a 5000mAh battery under the hood, coupled with 120W fast charging support. iQOO claims that the iQOO Neo 7 SE with 120W fast charging can charge up to 60 percent in just 10 minutes. So, expect a similar charging speed with the IQOO Neo 7. The handset will run on FunTouch OS based on Android 13 in India.

