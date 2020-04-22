iQOO Neo 3 5G Confirmed To Feature 4,500mAh Battery With 44W Fast Charging Support News oi-Karan Sharma

iQOO Neo3 5G is all set to go live on April 23, and it will be the second Snapdragon 865 SoC powered smartphone from the company. Back in February, the iQOO 3 was launched with the same chipset. iQOO already started teasing about the features of the upcoming smartphone, and now it confirms the battery capacity of the phone. The brand has also confirmed that the iQOO Neo3 will support fast charging technology.

The new poster of the iQOO Neo3 5G shared on the company's official Weibo handle shows that the smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh non-removable battery. The poster also confirms that the smartphone will support Vivo's Super FlashCharge technology.

The 44W fast charging technology is said to charge the iQOO Neo 3 battery up to 50 percent in 20 minutes. The teaser poster also suggests that the phone will be fully charged in just 58 minutes.

The iQOO Neo 3 5G seems to arrive with a slightly bigger battery as compared to the iQOO3 smartphone. However, the 55W fast charging support on the iQOO 3 is capable of charging the smartphone up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes.

iQOO Neo3 Specifications

The iQOO Neo 3 5G is expected to feature an IPS LCD panel with a punch-hole cutout. It is also expected to support the Full HD+ resolution with up to 144Hz refresh rate. However, the screen size is yet to be disclosed by the company. The forthcoming smartphone is expected to debut in 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage variants, respectively.

The teaser post also confirmed that the iQOO Neo3 will launch with a triple rear-camera setup placed vertically at the top-left corner of the rear panel. On the software part, the smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system, and it's also said to be equipped with stereo speakers.

Besides, the upcoming iQOO Neo3 is expected to launch in the Chinese market with a price point of Yuan 2,998 (approx. $423 or Rs. 29,610).

Thoughts On iQOO Neo3 Smartphone

Considering the confirmed and speculated specifications of the upcoming smartphone, we can safely say that the iQOO Neo3 5G might arrive with an impressive gaming performance with decent battery life.

The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is a best-in-class processor for gaming smartphones, and the battery capacity with fast charging support goes well with the configuration.

